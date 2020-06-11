EUR/GBP reasserts the bull move, to retest 0.9056/86 – Commerzbank

The EUR/GBP chart shows the 0.8863 uptrend holding. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a bullish bias aiming the 0.9056 level.

See: EUR/GBP seen at 0.90 on a three-month view – Danske Bank

Key quotes

“EUR/GBP has eased back to trend line support at 0.8863 which is holding, and the market is reasserting its up move. A bullish bias will be maintained while above the short-term uptrend and we look for the market to retest 0.9056/86, the recent high and Fibo resistance.”

“Above 0.9086 we target 0.9184, then 0.9323, the 61.8% and 78.6% retracement of the move seen since March.”