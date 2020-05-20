- EUR/GBP crawls above 08960 for the first time since late March.
- The euro appreciates on hopes of an EU recovery fund.
- BoE's Bailey hints to negative interest rates and the pound slides.
EUR/GBP rebound from 0.8900 lows on Tuesday has extended on Wednesday’s US trading session, with the pair reaching prices beyond 0.8960 for the first time in nearly two months. The euro bounced up at 0.8920 earlier today, to reach 0.8970 highs so far.
The euro buoyed by the EU fund proposal
The euro is moderately positive on Wednesday, favoured by market hopes that the common fund proposal agreed by France and Germany will help coronavirus-hit members to shore up their economies. The 500 million euro fund proposal, although smaller than expected, has helped to ease concerns about the differences among EU countries, boosting hopes about the possibility of a fiscal union.
On the other side, the pound sterling remains vulnerable following the comments by Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, who let the doors open to the adoption of negative interest rates to tackle the effects of the coronavirus shutdown.
EUR/GBP: heading towardss 0.9060 – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, the EUR/GBP uptrend still has room to go, "We view the market as having recently based and our target is 0.9060. The base should remain valid while the cross continues to trade above the April low at 0.8671.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches toward 1.10 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has hit a new two-week high closer to 1.10 as the safe-haven dollar is falling while stocks rise. Markets have shrugged off concerns about the vaccine and are encouraged by Fed support. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250 but off the highs, as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The dollar is under pressure amid an upbeat market mood.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.