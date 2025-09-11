EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Trades calmly near 0.8650 ahead of ECB’s monetary policy announcement

- EUR/GBP wobbles around 0.8650 ahead of the ECB’s interest rate decision.
- The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady for the second straight meeting.
- Investors await UK GDP and factory data for July.
The EUR/GBP pair trades steadily around 0.8650 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The asset appears stable ahead of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement at 12:15 GMT.
The ECB is expected to hold its Deposit Facility Rate steady at 2% again; therefore, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for fresh cues on the interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.
Market experts believe that the ECB will leave the door open for further monetary policy easing as downside risks to inflation have increased in the wake of a political crisis in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy, France, and escalating trade war risk since the imposition of tariffs by the United States (US) on its trading partners.
In the United Kingdom (UK), investors will focus on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the factory data for July, which will be released on Friday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to show that the economic growth remained stagnant on a monthly basis. In June, the UK economy expanded by 0.4%.
EUR/GBP trades in a Symmetrical Triangle formation for over six weeks, indicating a sharp volatility contraction. The pair remains sticky to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting a sideways trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among investors.
The cross might witness fresh upside towards the July 28 high of 0.8754, and the round level figure of 0.8800, if it breaks above the September 2 high of 0.8713.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move by the pair below the August 27 low of 0.8610 would expose it towards the July 2 low of 0.8577, followed by the June 30 low of 0.8539.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Economic Indicator
ECB Rate On Deposit Facility
One of the European Central Bank's three key interest rates, the rate on the deposit facility, is the rate at which banks earn interest when they deposit funds with the ECB. It is announced by the European Central Bank at each of its eight scheduled annual meetings.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 11, 2025 12:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 2%
Previous: 2%
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700 ahead of ECB policy decision
EUR/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision due later in the day.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3500, stays muted after RICS Housing Price Balance
GBP/USD moves little for the second successive day, trading around 1.3520 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds steady after the United Kingdom’s RICS Housing Price Balance fell to -19% in August, its weakest level in nearly two years, down from -13% in July, as subdued buyer demand continues to pressure prices.
Gold: Fresh record high or pullback on US CPI inflation?
Gold consolidates the upside, bracing for the US CPI event risk on Thursday. US Dollar stays defensive as US PPI ramps up the odds for aggressive Fed easing. Concerns over geopolitics and the Fed’s autonomy remain a drag on the USD. Technically, Gold appears in a tough spot, with a move likely in either direction on US inflation report.
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality, bringing multi-asset portfolios to the Hedera network.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.