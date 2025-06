EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Signs of a potential bottom at 0.8350

From a technical perspective, the mentioned bullish divergence suggests that bears are losing steam, although the pair should breach 0.8450-0.8460 to confirm a significant correction. This is a previous support, now turned resistance, and the neckline of an inverted H&S Pattern. the If that level gives way, the measured target of the H&S formation is at the April 25, 30 and May 2 highs, in the area of 0.8540. Then, the April 21 high, at 0.8620. On the downside, a bearish reaction below 0.8360 cancels this view and increases pressure towards 0.8325 (April 3 low) and the key 0.8245 year-to-date low.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Euro is trading practically flat, right above the 0.8400 round level for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The 4-Hour RSI is flat at the 50 level, but a potential bullish Head & Shoulders pattern, coupled with the bullish divergence on the RSI, suggests that the negative cycle from April 10 highs might be over. In the absence of relevant macroeconomic figures, comments by the ECB’s official, Peter Kazimir, have echoed the hawkish tone of President Lagarde after last week’s meeting, casting doubts about further easing this year. This is likely to provide some support to the Euro.

