EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Pulling back within downtrend

- EUR/GBP is correcting back after an extended down move which took the pair to a key target level.
- The RSI momentum indicator has exited oversold and given a buy signal.
EUR/GBP has pulled back after trending lower. It remains in a short and medium-term downtrend, however, suggesting the decline could resume. It is a principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” which means that the odds favor a continuation of the bear trend for EUR/GBP.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
That said, EUR/GBP has reached a potential downside target for the bear move that began at the August 5 high when it reached the top of its range. As such it may have completed its bearish decline. The target is the 61.8% extrapolation of the initial move down during August before the channel that formed in early September and pulled back higher for two weeks.
A break below the 0.8317 September 24 low would reconfirm a continuation of the downtrend towards the next target at 0.8287, the August 2022 low.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has exited oversold, suggesting the risk of an extended correction unfolding to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
