EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro reversal brings 0.8600 support area into focus

- The Euro is under renewed bearish pressure after Monday's sharp reversal from 0.8670.
- A bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart highlights the growing negative momentum.
- EUR/GBP supports are at 0.8620, and at the key area around the 0.8600 level.
The Euro posted a significant reversal from the 0.8670 area on Monday, printing a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. This figure has strongly negative connotations and has shifted the pair’s focus towards the key support area around 0.8600.
The fundamental background is not particularly supportive of the Euro. News that the French Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, might be missing support to apply sweeping budget cuts has raised concerns about political stability in the heart of the Union. Meanwhile, Trump’s threat of hiking tariffs on countries applying any sort of digital tax is targeted at the EU.
Technical Analysis: Near the bottom of a Wedge Pattern
Recent price action shows that the EUR/GBP is trading within an expanding wedge, a pattern that highlights an irrational market often appearing near significant tops.
This, coupled with a potential double top at the 0.8740-0.8750 area, suggests that the Euro might be about to extend its correction from the May- July rally.
The wedge bottom, now around 0.8620, is closing the path to the support area between 0.8595 and 0.8610, which capped downside attempts in July and August. Below here, bears would be back in charge, aiming for the July 1 low, at 0.8555.
To the upside, Monday’s impulsive reaction from the 0.8670 area reveals an important resistance at those levels. Further up, the wedge top is now around 0.9700. Further up, the mentioned 0.8740-0.8750 (July 28, August 7 high) will come to the forefront.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.26%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.17%
|0.36%
|0.29%
|GBP
|0.28%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.32%
|0.25%
|JPY
|0.28%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.34%
|0.10%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.15%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.13%
|-0.36%
|-0.32%
|-0.34%
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
