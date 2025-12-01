TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro nears 0.8800 as bearish momentum eases

  • The Euro approaches 0.8800 after bouncing from the 0.8745 area on Friday
  • The Pound's rally loses steam as the impact from the UK budget fades.
  • EUR/USD bulls might find resistance at the 0.8795 previous support.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro nears 0.8800 as bearish momentum eases
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro is showing strength against a softer British Pound on Monday and is trimming some losses after a nearly 0.8% decline over the previous two weeks. The pair has reached session highs above 0.8780 at the early European session, after bouncing at the 0.8745 area on Friday.

The pair extended losses last week, with the Pound boosted after a tax-rising UK budget eased investors’ concerns about the UK’s public finances. The Euro, however, drew some support from the steady German consumer inflation figures and maintains a firm tone on Monday, with all eyes on the Eurozone final Manufacturing PMI 

Technical Analysis: Bouncing up from the 0.8740 support area

EUR/GBP Chart
EUR/GBP 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture shows the pair coming under growing bullish pressure after finding support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the late October to early November rally at 0.8742. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has popped up above the 50 line, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is trending higher above the signal line, which highlights the growing positive momentum

The pair may encounter resistance at the previous support level near 0.8795 (the lows of November 11, 17, and 20), ahead of a cluster of resistances between 0.8820 and 0.8830, where a reverse trendline intersects the lows of November 24 and 26, and then the November 14 high at 0.8765.

Support levels are at Friday’s low, of 0.8748 and the mentioned Fibonacci retracement of 0.8742, ahead of the area between October 27 low, at 0.8720, and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late October rally, at 0.8710.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%0.14%-0.57%0.04%-0.03%-0.02%-0.09%
EUR0.14%0.27%-0.40%0.17%0.10%0.10%0.04%
GBP-0.14%-0.27%-0.66%-0.10%-0.17%-0.16%-0.22%
JPY0.57%0.40%0.66%0.57%0.48%0.49%0.43%
CAD-0.04%-0.17%0.10%-0.57%-0.08%-0.07%-0.13%
AUD0.03%-0.10%0.17%-0.48%0.08%0.00%-0.05%
NZD0.02%-0.10%0.16%-0.49%0.07%-0.01%-0.06%
CHF0.09%-0.04%0.22%-0.43%0.13%0.05%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar, but the upside remains capped amid a softer risk tone ahead of key US and Eurozone data releases. 

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The UK Budget relief and sustained US Dollar weakness fail to inspire the bulls amid a tepid risk sentiment and ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and BoE official Dhingra's speech. 

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold climbs to a six-week high on Monday, though it lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, China’s economic woes, and geopolitical risks underpin the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The narrative has abruptly shifted on Monday. After a powerful rally that helped US and European stocks reverse earlier losses and close November with small gains, equity futures are now in the red across the US and Europe, after sentiment took a knock following a sharp decline across crypto markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers