TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Bulls test YTD highs near 0.8830 amid Pound's weakness

  • The Euro maintains its firm tone against the Pound and tests 2025 highs, at 0.8830.
  • Hopes of further BoE rate cuts are weighing on the Sterling.
  • Technically, the EUR/GBP remains bullish with the next upside target at the its0.8900 area.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Bulls test YTD highs near 0.8830 amid Pound's weakness
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro is heading north for the second consecutive day against a weak British Pound. The pair bounced up from 0.8770 to retrace losses from the previous four trading days and is now testing the year-to-date high, at 0.8830.

The Sterling remains on its back foot, weighed by the downbeat UK employment data released on Tuesday, which showed the highest Unemployment Rate in the last four years. UK data increased pressure on the Bank of England to lower borrowing costs further at its December meeting, while the ECB is likely to keep its monetary policy unchanged for some time.

EUR/GBP Chart
EUR/GBP 4-Hour Chart

Technically, the pair remains on a bullish trend from late August lows near 0.8600, with bulls focusing on 0.8630 (the November 5 high). Further up, the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the August 27-September 2 bull run, near 0.8885, and the 0.8900 area, emerge as the next potential targets.

A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would seek support at the November 4 low of 0.8760 ahead of the October 27 low, at 0.8720, and the October 21 low, at the 0.8670 area.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.28%0.48%0.05%-0.07%0.00%-0.14%
EUR-0.09%0.19%0.39%-0.04%-0.16%-0.08%-0.23%
GBP-0.28%-0.19%0.22%-0.23%-0.34%-0.27%-0.42%
JPY-0.48%-0.39%-0.22%-0.43%-0.55%-0.48%-0.62%
CAD-0.05%0.04%0.23%0.43%-0.11%-0.05%-0.20%
AUD0.07%0.16%0.34%0.55%0.11%0.07%-0.06%
NZD-0.01%0.08%0.27%0.48%0.05%-0.07%-0.15%
CHF0.14%0.23%0.42%0.62%0.20%0.06%0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

the

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers