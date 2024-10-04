EUR/GBP Price Forecast: A break above October 3 would cement bullish view

It would require a break below 0.8311 and the October 1 lows to reconfirm bearish bets and suggest the medium-term bear trend was reasserting itself. Such a move would then be expected to fall to the next downside target at 0.8284 (Fibonacci 78.6% extrapolation of the August decline) followed by 0.8236 (100% extrapolation of the same decline).

Assuming a bullish scenario, EUR/GBP will probably reach the key resistance level at the cluster of Moving Averages in the 0.8450s, as well as the high of the consolidation channel. The next target above that is the green 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8510.

The pair has probably reversed its prior downtrending bias and is now starting a new short-term uptrend, however, a break above the October 3 high of 0.8434 would provide confirmation of such a reversal, and a probable extension higher thereafter.

EUR/GBP pulls back down to the base of its multi-month range at 0.8380 after shooting higher on Thursday, October 3, as a result of comments made by the Governor of the Bank of England (BoE) Andrew Bailey.

