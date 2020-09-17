EUR/GBP Price Analysis: VPC is key in the longer-term analysis of this pair

- EUR/GBP is headed towards a test of the VPC if resistance holds.
- Bulls need to overcome the 0.9150 resistance.
EUR/GBP is in a technical bearish phase and has seen a strong rejection of familiar monthly resistance in the past week.
At this juncture, while there may be scope for a move to the upside, the Volume Point of Control (VPC) is located at a weekly structure with the confluence of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and 50-day moving average.
The confluence of this zone combined with the monthly supply rejecting the price opens prospects of a continuation to the downside.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Daily chart
As illustrated, the monthly supply zone is strong and should the current resistance hold, then it is probable that the VPC will be retested at 0.9045.
Demand could drive prices higher again from there to retest the overhead resistance structure.
Such a move could possibly equate to a downside continuation at which point will open the chances of an upside test of the VPC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
