EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Trades with modest losses below mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP met with some supply on Monday and eroded a part of Friday’s positive move.
- The intraday downtick found some support near the key 0.9000 resistance breakpoint.
- The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move to 0.9100 mark.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move to near three-month tops.
The intraday pullback managed to find some support ahead of the key 0.9000 psychological mark, which also marks an important resistance breakpoint. The emergence of some dip-buying near a resistance-turned-support added credence to last week's bullish breakout.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart. This, in turn, adds credence to the constructive outlook and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
Hence, a move beyond Friday's monthly swing highs, around the 0.9070 region, remains a distinct possibility. The cross seems all set to build on the recent appreciating move and aim back towards reclaiming the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, dips towards the 0.9000 level might continue to attract some dip-buying, which should help limit any meaningful downside for the cross. That said, some follow-through weakness below the 0.8980 might now turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 0.8910 support area.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9033
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8954
|Daily SMA50
|0.8856
|Daily SMA100
|0.8787
|Daily SMA200
|0.8695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9073
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9073
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
