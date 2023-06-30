- EUR/GBP slides as UK bond yields surpass German bond yields, strengthening the Pound.
- From a technical perspective, the pair exhibits a neutral to downward bias, with long-term daily EMAs standing above exchange rates.
- The EUR/GBP must regain the 0.8600 level and surpass the May 24 daily low resistance of 0.8648 to shift its bias.
- The pair’s immediate support is at 0.8500, a breach below, which could lead to a decline toward 0.8535.
EUR/GBP slid during the Friday session as UK bond yields surpassed German bond yields, the strongest of the Eurozone (EU), bolstering the appetite for the Pound Sterling (GBP). That, alongside a dark-cloud conver technical chart pattern, exacerbated the EUR/GBP’s fall below the 0.8600 figure. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8585, down 0.33%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP is still neutral to downward biased, with long-term daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) standing above the exchange rates; while the EUR/GBP remains unable to break the May 24 daily low support area turned resistance at around 0.8648, and seen as the latest swing low needed to be broken, to change the pair’s bias.
However, on its way toward that level, the EUR/GBP must reclaim the 0.8600 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8648 May low, which, If broken decisively, it could pave the way toward the confluence of the 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.8693/95 before challenging 0.8700.
Conversely, and the path of least resistance, the EUR/GBP first support would be the 0.8500 mark. A dip below will send the cross toward the June 23 daily low of 0.8535 before testing the June 19 swing low of 0.8518 before slumping to the 0.85 figure.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8668
|Daily SMA100
|0.8744
|Daily SMA200
|0.8747
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8643
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8611
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8636
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8518
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
