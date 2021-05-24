EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Short-term rising channel defend bulls above 0.8600

- EUR/GBP extends Friday’s bounce off 0.8583, picks up bids of late.
- Normal RSI conditions, bullish chart pattern favor buyers.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to downside filters.
EUR/GBP reverses pullback from intraday top of 0.8616 while picking up bids to 0.8611, up 0.05% on a day, during early Monday.
The cross-currency pair remains inside a two-week-old rising channel formation amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggests an extension of Friday’s recovery moves toward the last week’s top surrounding 0.8645.
However, the upper line of the stated channel and 200-SMA will test the EUR/GBP bulls near 0.8650, a break of which will have multiple hurdles around 0.8675 and the 0.8700 threshold before challenging the previous month’s top of 0.8719.
On the contrary, sellers may not risk entries unless the prices remain beyond the channel support, around 0.8590.
Also acting as the key short-term downside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of April’s upside, near 0.8565.
Overall, EUR/GBP justifies the May 12 bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement with a bullish chart pattern.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8611
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8643
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.87
|Daily SMA200
|0.8869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.863
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8583
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
