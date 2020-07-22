EUR/GBP Price Analysis: RSI OB, bullish reverse H&S in the making

- EUR/GBP is trading within critical structural areas throughout the time frames.
- The price is trading with an immediate bearish bias while longer-term setups apply on hold of structure.
- Bears look to high volume zone at 0.9038/50 in the meantime.
The following is a top-down analysis from monthly to the 4Hr charts which have seen a bearish correction and RSI moving from overbought (OB) territory.
There are prospects for the completion of a bullish reverse head and shoulders pattern to fit the upside narrative from a longer-term technical analysis as follows:
Bulls target strong monthly resistance
5-wave analysis is bullish
Still work to be done by the bulls, leaning on strong support/bullish price action
The trend-line is menacing, still higher lows are favourable
Daily structures and price-flow prospects
4-HR Reverse Head & Shoulders taking shape as RSI moves out of OB territory
The conclusion to the analysis is that the price is likely stuck in a barroom brawl of consolidation for some time to come at this juncture.
Breakouts of the range are required for a convincing swing-trade set-up.
From a volume profile, price is leaving high volume levels for the week's range so far.
A break of 0.9080 opens risk to 0.9060/38 high volume targets on the hourly chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
