- EUR/GBP drops below the 20-day EMA, aiming to extend the downtrend towards 0.8700.
- If the EUR/GBP breaks below 0.8744, it will expose crucial supports at around 0.8736, 0.8700, and the S3 pivot at 0.8671.
The EUR/GBP is on the defensive, dropping for the first time in the last six days amid a risk-on impulse weighing on the shared currency. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8756, below its opening price, after hitting a daily high of 0.8807.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast
The EUR/GBP daily chart shows the pair faced solid resistance at the 20-day EMA at 0.8783, which was briefly broken, though, the pair retreated, and it’s trading at around October 10 lows. Therefore, the EUR/GBP is range-bound, with price action contained between the high/low of yesterday, but as it printed a fresh 3-day low, the path of least resistance is downwards. A break below 0.8744 could tumble the pair towards 0.8725, ahead of the 0.8700 mark.
The one-hour time frame illustrates the EUR/GBP as range-bound, even though price action it’s below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-EMAs, with all trapped in the 0.8760-0.8777 range. Traders should be aware that even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50-midline unless the EUR/GBP decisively breaks below 0.8736, October 7 daily low, it would likely remain subdued.
If the above scenario plays out, the EUR/GBP next support would be 0.8700, followed by the S3 daily pivot at 0.8671.
EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8782
|Daily SMA50
|0.8618
|Daily SMA100
|0.8573
|Daily SMA200
|0.8477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8831
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8877
