EUR/GBP Price Analysis: More downside risk below 0.8500

- EUR/GBP maintain the selling bias on Thursday in the Asian session.
- Multiple support formations near 0.8500 make a critical level to trade.
- Momentum oscillators receding momentum hint at more downside in the pair.
EUR/GBP edges lower on Thursday in the Asian trading hours. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8503, down 0.06% for the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross currency pair fell sharply after testing the high of 0.8658 on September 29, this also constituted a double top formation with a high made on July 21. A double top candlestick technical formation is a bearish pattern. Furthermore, the spot slipped below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8555 strengthening the case for the probable downside momentum. However, the price found shelter near the critical support near 0.8500 with the multiple support formations.
Having said that, if the price breaks the intraday low, the immediate downside target would emerge at August 16 low at 0.8483. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) slips below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate selling toward the 0.8470 horizontal support level followed by the low made on August 10 at 0.8450.
Alternatively, if the price reverses direction, it could move back to the 0.8520 and the 0.8550 horizontal resistance levels respectively. On a successful daily close above the 21-day SMA, the next upside target for EUR/GBP bulls could be the 0.8580 horizontal resistance zone.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8503
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8558
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8565
|Daily SMA200
|0.8638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8527
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8495
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8525
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8557
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
