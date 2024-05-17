EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Finds support from two major Moving Averages

- EUR/GBP has declined to support from a cluster of Moving Averages.
- The pair has reached a pivotal level within a range that has been unfolding since January.
- In the absence of any bullish signs it could continue falling to the range floor as the sideways trend extends.
EUR/GBP has continued falling within a multi-month range that began in January 2024.
The pair has declined to support from two major moving averages – the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) – situated at 0.8566-67.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed below its red signal line, providing further bearish evidence suggesting EUR/GBP could continue descending within its range/channel.
Given the bearish tone of the charts, EUR/GBP could now break below the support from the SMAs and continue falling to the range low at circa 0.8540.
There is also a possibility, however, that EUR/GBP could recover from support at the SMAs. If so, it could start rising to the ceiling of the range at 0.8600. At the moment, however, there is no indication from price action that such a bullish short-term reversal is underway.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
