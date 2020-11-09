EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades bounces off 200-day EMA below two-month-old resistance line

- EUR/GBP trims intraday losses while bouncing off 0.9014.
- Momentum dwindles inside a multi-day-old symmetrical triangle.
EUR/GBP picks up bids to 0.9022, down 0.10% on a day, during the pre-European trading on Monday. The pair dropped to the lowest in two months the last Wednesday before recovering from 200-day EMA.
However, upside momentum fizzled below a descending trend line from September 11, currently around 0.9075.
Considering the recent pullback moves, amid downbeat MACD signals, the quote is likely to remain depressed. This directs the EUR/GBP sellers towards an ascending support line from April 30, at 0.8966 now, before highlighting the 200-day EMA level of 0.8952 again.
Although the key EMA is likely to keep buyers hopeful, a clear downside below 0.8950 will direct the bears towards the September bottom surrounding 0.8865.
On the upside, a clear break of the stated trend line resistance near 0.9075 can aim for the October 20 peak close to 0.9150 and September 22 peak around 0.9220.
Though, a downward sloping trend line connecting highs marked in March and September, forming part of the broad symmetrical triangle, presently near 0.9230, becomes a key resistance to watch afterward.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9023
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9044
|Daily SMA50
|0.9072
|Daily SMA100
|0.9053
|Daily SMA200
|0.892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8989
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9069
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.903
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9127
