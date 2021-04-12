EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Faces rejection near 0.8700 mark, bullish potential intact

- A modest pickup in demand for the GBP prompted some selling around EUR/GBP on Monday.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish trades and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Dips towards the 0.8600 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The EUR/GBP cross struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and faced rejection near the 0.8700 mark for the second straight session on Monday. The British pound witnessed a modest short-covering bounce during the early European session and dragged the cross back closer to mid-0.8600s in the last hour.
Looking at the technical picture, the EUR/GBP cross last week confirmed a bullish breakout through a falling wedge chart pattern. A subsequent move beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9218-0.8472 decline supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp recovery from over one-year lows.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have just started moving in the bullish territory on the daily chart and eased from the overbought zone on the 4-hour chart. Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 0.8630-25 region. This is followed by the 0.8600 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with the falling wedge breakpoint and should now act as a strong base for the EUR/GBP cross amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
On the flip side, the 0.8700 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.8740-50 supply zone. A sustained move beyond should allow the EUR/GBP cross to aim back to reclaim the 0.8800 mark for the first time since early February.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8654
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.8682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8577
|Daily SMA50
|0.864
|Daily SMA100
|0.8811
|Daily SMA200
|0.8927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8697
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8697
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8472
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8666
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
Gold: $1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.