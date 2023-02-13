EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Buyers remain hopeful around mid-0.8800s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/GBP fades bounce off monthly support, grinds near intraday high of late.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, looming bull cross on MACD favor buyers.
  • Weekly resistance line guards immediate upside ahead of monthly high.

EUR/GBP grinds near an intraday high surrounding 0.8850 during the initial hours of Monday morning in London. In doing so, the cross-currency pair stays above the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) despite fading bounce off the monthly support line.

It’s worth noting that the impending bull cross on the MACD and steady RSI (14) joins the quote’s successful trading above the key moving average to keep buyers hopeful.

That said, a one-week-old descending trend line restricts the EUR/GBP pair’s immediate upside to near 0.8870.

Following that, the 0.8900 round figure and multiple hurdles near 0.8910 could act as the last defense of the pair buyers before directing the quote toward the monthly high of near 0.8980.

It should be observed that the EUR/GBP run-up beyond 0.8990 will need validation from the 0.9000 psychological magnet to aim for the previous yearly high surrounding 0.9250.

On the contrary, the 200-SMA and an ascending trend line from January 19, close to 0.8835 and 0.8828 in that order, restrict the short-term downside of the EUR/GBP pair.

Following that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s January-February upside and the late January swing low, respectively near 0.8820 and 0.8760, will be in focus.

Overall, EUR/GBP is likely to remain firmer unless offering clear trading below 0.8828.

EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8856
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.8859
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8832
Daily SMA50 0.8786
Daily SMA100 0.8749
Daily SMA200 0.8644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8873
Previous Daily Low 0.8824
Previous Weekly High 0.8966
Previous Weekly Low 0.8824
Previous Monthly High 0.8897
Previous Monthly Low 0.8722
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8854
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8843
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8803
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8782
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.888
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8928

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood

EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and a risk-off marker profile. Investors remain unnerved amid US-Sino woes and pre-US CPI anxiety. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar. 

GBP/USD News

Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped

Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped

Gold price oscillates in a narrow range just above a one-month low and 50-day SMA support. Bets for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a headwind for the yellow metal.

Gold News

Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst

Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst

TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT), and Cosmos (ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days.

Read more

Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus

Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus

Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures