EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bounces off intraday low to stay around mid-0.8700s

- EUR/GBP remains pressured towards the monthly bottom, also nine-month low.
- Key HMAs, weekly resistance line guard immediate upside.
- Bears eye April 2020 low during further weakness.
EUR/GBP remains on the back foot, down 0.06% to 0.8755, despite the latest corrective pullback from an intraday low of 0.8753 during early Thursday.
In doing so, the quote extends the previous day’s bearish performance while stays below a downward sloping trend line from February 04. Also favoring the EUR/GBP sellers is the pair’s sustained trading below the key Hourly Moving Averages (HMAs).
As a result, bears can eye fresh positions below weekly horizontal support around 0.8750.
Following that, the monthly low of 0.8738, also the lowest since May 2020, will be the key as it holds the gate for extra south-run to April 2020 low near 0.8670.
Alternatively, an upside break of 100-HMA level of 0.8766 should renew buying interest targeting the stated resistance line and 200-HMA, respectively around 0.8770 and 0.8790.
However, any clear run-up past-0.8790 will help the EUR/GBP buyers to refresh the monthly peak surrounding 0.8860.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8757
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8837
|Daily SMA50
|0.8956
|Daily SMA100
|0.899
|Daily SMA200
|0.8999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8736
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 34-month top above 1.3800, eye Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD: Rally pauses despite Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD trades flat above 1.2100, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments fail to inspire USD selling. ECB Lagarde’s comments cap EUR's gains. A continued rally could remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and potential risk-off due to rising bond yields.
DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
Gold sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines
Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.