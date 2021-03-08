EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears eye short-term horizontal support around 0.8600

- EUR/GBP looks for clear directions after three consecutive days of downside.
- 10-day SMA, descending trend line from December 21 guards immediate upside.
- Sellers need to break lows since February 25 before targeting the yearly bottom.
EUR/GBP trims early-day gains while easing to 0.8610 ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the pair struggles for clues after declining for three consecutive days while staying below a confluence of 10-day SMA and a multi-day-old falling trend line.
Even so, bears need to break week-old horizontal support, around 0.8595, to keep the reins.
Following that the yearly bottom around 0.8540, also the lowest since late-February 2020, will be in the spotlight ahead of the 0.8500 round-figure.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 0.8635 resistance confluence will need to cross the 21-day SMA level of 0.8678 to recall the EUR/GBP buyers.
Also acting as the key upside barrier is a one-month-old horizontal area around 0.8730-40.
Overall, EUR/GBP bears seem tiring and hence a corrective pullback can’t be ruled out. However, strong hurdles to the north raise bars for a trend change.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.861
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8682
|Daily SMA50
|0.8823
|Daily SMA100
|0.8918
|Daily SMA200
|0.8979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8596
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
