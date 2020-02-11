- EUR/GBP stays on the back foot, trades near the four-day low.
- The break of the short-term rising trend line, 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement recently lured sellers.
- Wednesday’s low can stop bears targeting January 31 low.
EUR/GBP declines to 0.8450, -0.06%, ahead of the European session on Tuesday. The pair sellers pause just above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 31 to February 04 rise.
However, the pair’s recovery moves, also favored by the oversold RSI conditions, might find it difficult to cross 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 0.8465.
Even if the buyers manage to cross 0.8465, the support-turned-resistance line at 0.8490 and Monday’s top of 0.8506 will challenge the rise.
Meanwhile, a downside break below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8445 can revisit Wednesday’s low near 0.8430.
Should the bears fail to respect RSI conditions, January-end bottom around 0.8385 will be the key to watch.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.845
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8452
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8478
|Daily SMA50
|0.8485
|Daily SMA100
|0.8581
|Daily SMA200
|0.8768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8506
|Previous Daily Low
|0.844
|Previous Weekly High
|0.854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8403
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8598
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8426
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8558
EUR/USD: On a downward trajectory, Powell's testimony eyed
EUR/USD's recent slide from 1.1095 to 1.0900 has put the bears in a commanding position. The pair formed a red "marubozu" candle last week, indicating a strong bearish sentiment. The focus will be on Fed Chairman Powell's take on coronavirus fallout.
GBP/USD: Modestly positive above 1.2900 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD holds the recovery above 1.2900 while heading into the London open. The UK data dump, Carney’s speech and Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony will be the key while coronavirus updates could keep filing the gaps.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Testifies before Congress Preview: Pleased but wary
The Federal Reserve will present its monetary policy review to Congress this week, observing that some of the risks that prompted three rate cuts last year had declined but that the economic ramifications of the health crisis in China has created new concerns.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold is reporting losses in Asia amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. The yellow metal is currently trading at session lows near $1,567, representing a 0.25% loss on the day.
