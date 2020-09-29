EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 0.9120 probes bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- EUR/GBP keeps late-Monday pullback from a three-week low.
- A confluence of 100-bar EMA, falling trend line from Wednesday question recovery moves.
- Sellers eye August-end tops below the key Fibonacci retracement level.
EUR/GBP trims early-Asian losses while picking up the bids near 0.9080/85 during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The cross took a U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September 03-11 upside the previous day.
Though, bearish MACD and nearness to the key 0.9120 resistance joint, including a falling trend line from September 23 and 100-bar EMA, can continue challenging the bulls.
In a case where the buyers manage to cross the 0.9120 upside barrier, another downward sloping trend line, from September 11, at 0.9180 now, will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, EUR/GBP bears are less likely to take entries unless witnessing a clear downside break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, around 0.9030.
In doing so, the 0.9000 psychological magnet may offer an intermediate halt during the fall to the August 31 high of 0.8966 and then to the monthly bottom surrounding 0.8865.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9083
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9099
|Daily SMA50
|0.9055
|Daily SMA100
|0.9019
|Daily SMA200
|0.8839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9025
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
