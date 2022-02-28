EUR/GBP pressured as Ukraine crisis escalates

- EUR/GBP is in the hands of the bears at the start of the week.
- Ukraine crisis is driving risk over a cliff as tensions escalate.
EUR/GBP is lower at the start of the week, caught up in the risk-off flows during the open that saw the safe-haven currencies gain following the latest headlines surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Missiles pounded the Ukrainian cities once again over the weekend as Russian forces pressed their advance. Western powers' moves to cut some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system and freeze the Bank of Russia's reserves have resulted in Russian president Vladimir Putin giving the nuclear readiness order. He said “top officials in NATO’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country,” according to a report from Russian state news operator TASS.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to Sky News that the two sides would hold the talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, where some of the Russian troops invading his country had been held.
Meanwhile, last week, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann highlighted high inflation expectations as a reason for voting for a 50 basis point interest rate rise earlier this month. The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also told lawmakers he saw clear risks that inflation could overshoot their own forecasts but urged investors not to get too carried away about the likely scale of rate increases. Investors are fully pricing in another 25 basis point rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting on March 17 with another hike fully priced at the subsequent meeting in May.
There will be more central bank speak this week. The BoE's Saunders, Mann, Tenryro, and Cunliffe are all due to speak, while European Central Bank Minutes from the February meeting could shed light on the clear disconnect between the policy statement and the presser.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8355
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8378
|Daily SMA50
|0.838
|Daily SMA100
|0.8432
|Daily SMA200
|0.8497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8406
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8346
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8306
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
