EUR/GBP pierces 0.8500, prints three-day uptrend as Brexit, covid weigh on sterling

- EUR/GBP stays on the front foot near one-week high.
- Chatters over ECB’s tapering, Lagarde’s absence from Jackson hole and USD weakness favor the bloc’s currency.
- Fears of Brexit failures and worsening virus conditions in the UK challenge the GBP despite recently upbeat economics.
- Risk catalysts are important for immediate direction amid a light calendar.
EUR/GBP edges higher around 0.8510, up 0.10% during a three-day rise amid early Monday. The cross-currency pair benefits from the British pound’s (GBP), also known as Sterling, broad weakness to keep the buyers hopeful amid risk-off markets. Additionally favoring the quote could be the Euro-zone currency’s (EUR) counter-strength due to the US dollar’s weakness.
Although the UK’s latest virus numbers are a bit promising and the government is up for 16-17-year-old in England by 23 August, per Sky News, the weekly infections and death tolls remain near early 2021 highs in Britain. The bloc, on the other hand, seems to have suffered a bit lesser of late as easing in the covid figure from Spain, Italy and France supersede a bit higher infections in Germany.
It should be noted that the Brexit woes are likely to extend per Director of UK in a Changing Europe, Professor Anand Menon, quoted by the UK Express. “Hostility from both sides was expected to continue for two key reasons. One reason is being the issues surrounding Northern Ireland and another being the EU's determination to see Brexit fail,” said the news.
It’s worth mentioning that the chatters surrounding the ECB’s QE tapering and President Christine Lagarde’s likely absence from the key Jackson Hole Symposium probe the EUR/GBP bulls of late. As per the latest Reuters poll, “ECB saw laying out plans in Q4 to end emergency asset purchases.”
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields remain weak for one more day amid fresh economic fears from the US. The risk-off mood could also be witnessed via S&P 500 Futures, down 0.30% by the press time.
Given the lack of major data/events, EUR/GBP traders may keep their eyes on the qualitative factors mentioned above for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Sustained break of a month-old rising wedge bullish formation, initiated on Thursday, keeps EUR/GBP buyers hopeful to cross the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.8530. However, the monthly high surrounding 0.8560 may challenge the bulls afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.851
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.8502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8529
|Daily SMA50
|0.8556
|Daily SMA100
|0.8591
|Daily SMA200
|0.8723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8518
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.845
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8503
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8516
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD
GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.
Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it targets new all-time highs.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...