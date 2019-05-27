EUR/GBP on the bids near 0.8810 as EU election adds into Brexit uncertainty

- Rise of Brexit party adds uncertainty into the already lagging Brexit process.
- EU can withstand the rise of eurosceptics till Germany holds the gate.
With the results of EU parliament elections start rolling out, the EUR/GBP pair is taking the bids near 0.8810 in the initial hours of the Asian session on Monday.
At the EU, the rise of Euroskeptics was questioned as ruling parties’ loss at Greece and Italy confronts status quo at Germany.
On the other hand, Nigel Farage’s six-week-old Brexit party gains an upper hand at the UK while ruling Tories are likely to getting the last seat to watch due to their perceived failure to handle Brexit.
While no major change is likely to take place at the EU’s political system, the UK might have to suffer if Brexit party comes into power as it favors clear distance from the EU and stands ready to raise questions on previous Brexit handling.
The British Pound (GBP) recently gained after the PM Theresa May announced her resignation for June 06 with ex-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson likely leading the race of Tory candidates to replace Mrs. May.
Technical Analysis
Even if overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) signal pullback, 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8790 may question the pair’s immediate declines, if not then 0.8760 and March month high around 0.8725 may flash on the bears’ screens.
Alternatively, a successful break of the latest high surrounding 0.8855 can propel the quote further up towards December 25 bottom near 0.8900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates rally to 1.12 handle
EUR/USD has soaked up the European elections ahead of a U.K. and U.S. holiday making for a likely quiet Monday all around. The pair just taking a quick glance at the positioning data for the week ending 21 May 2019.
GBP/USD struggles to extend latest recovery as Brexit party leads in UK’s EU election
With the early results of Britain’s EU election favoring Brexit party, the GBP/USD pair seems to fail to stretch recent recovery as it seesaws near 1.2720 during the early Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid in Asia after three-day losing streak
USD/JPY is reporting modest gains this Monday morning in Asia, having registered losses in the previous three trading days. USD/JPY is flashing green amid reports of eurosceptic parties gaining ground in EU elections.
Gold: Bull target top of descending channel, supported by 20 DMA
Gold prices were supported on the 20-D EMA as bulls line up for a test towards the channel resistance. Stochastics continue to lean bullish. Bulls can target the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line resistance.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.