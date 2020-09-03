EUR/GBP jumps from three months lows toward the 0.8930 area

- Pound among worst performer on Thursday, drops across the board.
- EUR/GBP trend still points to the downside, but the momentum faded.
The EUR/GBP is rising sharply on Thursday, trimming weekly losses and removing the recent weakness. During the American session, the euro printed a fresh daily high at 0.8923. As of writing, it trades at 0.8920, near the top and far from the three-month lows it reached earlier today at 0.8865.
The sharp rise took place amid a decline of the pound across the board. It is the worst G10 performer affected by economic data from the United Kingdom, a decline in yields and the lack of progress regarding Brexit negotiations.
Technical outlook
The sharp reversal in EUR/GBP has weakened the technical outlook for the pound. Still the cross shows a bearish bias but the momentum eased. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 0.8935 followed by 0.8970. A daily close above 0.9000 would negate the bearish bias.
On the flip side, a slide below 0.8905/10 would remove the current positive tone of the pound. The next support stands at 0.8885 followed by the low at 0.8865.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8923
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.8879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8991
|Daily SMA50
|0.9025
|Daily SMA100
|0.895
|Daily SMA200
|0.878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8933
