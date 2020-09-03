EUR/GBP jumps from three months lows toward the 0.8930 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound among worst performer on Thursday, drops across the board.
  • EUR/GBP trend still points to the downside, but the momentum faded.

The EUR/GBP is rising sharply on Thursday, trimming weekly losses and removing the recent weakness. During the American session, the euro printed a fresh daily high at 0.8923. As of writing, it trades at 0.8920, near the top and far from the three-month lows it reached earlier today at 0.8865.

The sharp rise took place amid a decline of the pound across the board. It is the worst G10 performer affected by economic data from the United Kingdom, a decline in yields and the lack of progress regarding Brexit negotiations.

Technical outlook

The sharp reversal in EUR/GBP has weakened the technical outlook for the pound. Still the cross shows a bearish bias but the momentum eased. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 0.8935 followed by 0.8970. A daily close above 0.9000 would negate the bearish bias.

On the flip side, a slide below 0.8905/10 would remove the current positive tone of the pound. The next support stands at 0.8885 followed by the low at 0.8865.  

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8923
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.8879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8991
Daily SMA50 0.9025
Daily SMA100 0.895
Daily SMA200 0.878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8908
Previous Daily Low 0.8874
Previous Weekly High 0.9044
Previous Weekly Low 0.8909
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8854
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8833
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8921
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data

EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds from weekly lows, turns neutral around $1945 region

Gold rebounds from weekly lows, turns neutral around $1945 region

Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1945 region.

Gold News

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Oil News

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures