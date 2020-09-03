EUR/GBP jumps from three months lows toward the 0.8930 area

Pound among worst performer on Thursday, drops across the board.

EUR/GBP trend still points to the downside, but the momentum faded.

The EUR/GBP is rising sharply on Thursday, trimming weekly losses and removing the recent weakness. During the American session, the euro printed a fresh daily high at 0.8923. As of writing, it trades at 0.8920, near the top and far from the three-month lows it reached earlier today at 0.8865.

The sharp rise took place amid a decline of the pound across the board. It is the worst G10 performer affected by economic data from the United Kingdom, a decline in yields and the lack of progress regarding Brexit negotiations.

Technical outlook

The sharp reversal in EUR/GBP has weakened the technical outlook for the pound. Still the cross shows a bearish bias but the momentum eased. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 0.8935 followed by 0.8970. A daily close above 0.9000 would negate the bearish bias.

On the flip side, a slide below 0.8905/10 would remove the current positive tone of the pound. The next support stands at 0.8885 followed by the low at 0.8865.

Technical levels