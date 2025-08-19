- EUR/GBP trades with a firm tone near 0.8640 as markets brace for CPI data from the Eurozone and UK due Wednesday.
- Risk sentiment improves after Monday’s Trump-Zelenskyy summit fuels hopes of Ukraine peace progress.
- ECB President Lagarde’s speech on Wednesday could provide fresh forward guidance on inflation and policy.
The Euro (EUR) is trading with a steady tone against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with the EUR/GBP cross hovering below the 0.8650 psychological mark at the start of the American session. Investors are trading with caution ahead of Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports due Wednesday from both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK), which could set the tone for central bank expectations into September.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8640, building on modest gains from Monday’s rebound after finding bids just above the 0.8600 support area.
The Euro is drawing fresh support from improved risk sentiment following Monday’s high-level White House summit between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and top European leaders. Though markets welcomed signs of diplomatic coordination, the absence of a concrete ceasefire agreement kept investors cautious. Still, optimism over a potential breakthrough in Ukraine peace efforts lifted European equities, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing to a six-month high.
President Trump hinted at plans for a potential trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy, signaling the next stage of diplomatic engagement. This evolving geopolitical backdrop is offering a tailwind to the common currency, even as attention shifts to key inflation data due midweek.
In the UK, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to decline 0.1% MoM in July, following a 0.3% increase in June. On an annual basis, CPI is forecast to rise to 3.7% YoY, slightly up from 3.6% in June. Core CPI, which strips out volatile components like food and energy, is seen unchanged at 3.7% YoY, suggesting inflation pressures remain sticky beneath the surface.
Across the Channel, Eurozone inflation is seen remaining stable. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is forecast to print at 2.0% YoY, unchanged from June. The monthly HICP reading is also expected to come in flat at 0.0%, suggesting price growth paused in July. Meanwhile, Core HICP YoY is projected to hold steady at 2.3%, in line with the previous month, while the Core HICP MoM previously declined by 0.2%, highlighting signs of easing in underlying price pressures.
Alongside the inflation figures, the UK will also release its Retail Price Index (RPI) for July, which could provide additional insight into consumer cost pressures across the broader economy. Meanwhile, traders will also keep a close eye on remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, who is scheduled to speak later on Wednesday.
Economic Indicator
ECB's President Lagarde speech
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the Euro's trend in the short term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the Euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).Read more.
Next release: Wed Aug 20, 2025 07:10
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1700 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1700 after closing in negative territory on Monday. The renewed US Dollar weakness on improving risk mood following the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting helps the pair hold its ground ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD bounces back above 1.3500, focus shift to UK CPI data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 on Tuesday. The US Dollar turns south as traders digest the US-Ukraine peace talks ahead of Wednesday's Fed Minutes release. The Pound Sterling sees some repositioning as focus shifts to the UK CPI data.
Gold extends sideways grind below $3,350
Gold struggles to find direction and continues to move sideways below $3,350 after closing virtually unchanged on Monday. Easing geopolitical tensions don't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum even though the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats following a three-day rally.
Canada CPI expected to spike on a monthly basis in July
Statistics Canada will issue the Consumer Price Index for July on Tuesday. This will attract the market's attention since it will provide the Bank of Canada with fresh information on how inflation is changing, which they use to set interest rates. Economists anticipate that the headline inflation rate will fall to 1.7% in July, below June’s 1.9%.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.