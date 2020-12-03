- EUR/GBP witnessed some selling on Thursday and snapped two days of winning streak.
- Hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal underpinned the pound and exerted some pressure.
- A modest pullback in the shared currency further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.9030 region in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, the cross witnessed some profit-taking and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to the highest level since October 27. The EUR/GBP cross snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak, albeit has still managed to hold its neck comfortably above the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
The British pound was back in demand amid renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said this Thursday that there was a good chance that Britain and the European Union would secure a trade deal in the next few days.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the shared currency – though lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst – further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. That said, the downside is more likely to remain cushioned as investors might still refrain from placing aggressive GBP bullish bets, rather prefer to wait for fresh Brexit updates.
It is worth recalling that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday said that Brexit talks have reached a make-or-break moment amid a wide gap on fishing rights. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend for the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8957
|Daily SMA50
|0.9024
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.8969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9084
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8986
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
