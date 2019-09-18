EUR/GBP flirting with daily highs near 0.8880 post-CPI

- EUR/GBP moves higher to the 0.8880 area.
- UK CPI came in short of expectations in August.
- EMU final August CPI next on the docket.
Renewed GBP selling is now lifting EUR/GBP to the area of daily highs around 0.8880.
EUR/GBP up on disappointing CPI figures
The Sterling is now losing further momentum after UK inflation figures disappointed expectations in August. In fact, consumer prices rose at an annualized 1.7% (from 2.1%) and 0.4% from a month earlier. Also coming in below initial estimates, Core prices rose 1.5% over the last twelve months and 0.4% inter-month.
The European cross is thus adding to Tuesday’s gains just below the 0.89 handle after meeting strong support in the vicinity of the 200-day SMA around 0.8840.
Later in Euroland, final inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of August are expected to meet the preliminary readings at 1.0% YoY and 0.2% MoM.
On the Brexit front, nothing auspicious came out from the earlier speech by J.C.Juncker before the European Parliament, who stressed that there was ‘very little time remaining’, adding that the risk of a ‘hard Brexit’ scenario is palpable, all weighing further on the British Pound.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.20% at 0.8875 and faces the next hurdle at 0.8943 (100-day SMA) followed by 0.9047 (55-day SMA) and then 0.9148 (monthly high Sep.3). On the downside, a breach of 0.8838 (monthly low Sep.17) would expose 0.8807 (61.8% Fibo of the May-August rally) and finally 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance
Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment.