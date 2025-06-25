EUR/GBP flattens above 0.8500 while BoE’s Bailey warns of UK labor market risks

- EUR/GBP juggles around 0.8525 as investors are expected to reassess their expectations for the BoE’s monetary policy outlook.
- BoE’s Bailey warned of labor market risks due to an increase in employer’s contribution to National Insurance (NI).
- ECB’s Lane stated that the Eurozone inflation is very much in control.
The EUR/GBP pair trades flat around 0.8525 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The cross flattens as market experts reassess their expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary outlook for the remainder of the year amid growing concerns over United Kingdom’s (UK) job market.
On Tuesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stated in his testimony before the Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday that the centra bank has started seeing “labour market softening, and wage settlements are likely to come off," Bailey said. He added that the increase in employers’ contribution to social security schemes seems to be “affecting labour market”.
Theoretically, increasing concerns over job growth paves the way for more interest rate cuts from the BoE. The labor market data for three months ending April also showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.6%, the highest level in the jobless rate seen since July 2021.
Meanwhile, investors await the revised Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be released on Friday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to stay with their preliminary estimates that the economy expanded at a 0.7% pace.
In the Eurozone region, investors await the preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for June for bloc’s major regions, which will provide cues about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will continue reducing interest rates.
On Tuesday, ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane expressed confidence that inflation is broadly under control and the central bank will majorly look for “material” changes in inflation in its next moneatry policy meeting, which is scheduled in July.
Meanwhile, ECB officials are expected to face downside economic risks considering uncertainty surrounding the tariff policy imposed by United State (US) President Donald Trump.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1600 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3600 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price retains intraday positive bias; bulls seem non-committed amid mixed cues
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday gains on Wednesday though it manages to hold comfortably above the $3,300 mark, over a two-week low touched the previous day. The optimism over the Israel-Iran ceasefire remains supportive of the positive risk tone and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.