EUR/GBP falls toward 0.8650 following German Industrial Production release

  • EUR/GBP depreciates as German Industrial Production fell by 4.3% MoM and 3.9% YoY in August.
  • ECB’s Nagel stated that the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate, noting inflation is nearing the medium-term target of 2%.
  • The Pound Sterling may struggle amid growing expectations that the BoE will implement one interest rate cut by year-end.
Akhtar Faruqui

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8670 during the early European hours on Wednesday, remaining subdued following the release of the German Industrial Production data, which fell by 4.3% month-over-month (MoM) in August. The reading came after a 1.3% increase in July and exceeded market expectations of a 1.0% decline. Meanwhile, the annual industrial production declined by 3.9%, against a 1.5% increase prior.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in an interview with a Greek newspaper on Wednesday that “the ECB’s current monetary policy is appropriate.” “Eurozone inflation is close to the medium-term target of 2%, seen remaining there in the coming years,” Nagel added.

The EUR/GBP cross also faces challenges as the Euro (EUR) struggles amid rising political issues in France, the second largest economy in the Eurozone. The resignation of France’s Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, puts the country’s 2026 fiscal budget at risk, as political turmoil continues to hinder efforts to stabilize public finances.

The downside of the EUR/GBP cross could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces challenges amid rising expectations of the Bank of England’s (BoE) one interest rate cut by the end of the year. Dovish expectations for the Bank of England have risen slightly amid increasing concerns over the UK labor market. The latest BoE survey indicated that businesses expect to maintain steady employment levels over the next 12 months.

Economic Indicator

Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)

The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Wed Oct 08, 2025 06:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -4.3%

Consensus: -1%

Previous: 1.3%

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

