EUR/GBP extends slide, hits fresh weekly lows under 0.8600

Pound extends gains versus euro, remains among top performers

EUR/GBP heads to the lowest close since April 6.

The EUR/GBP is having the biggest daily loss in months on Monday as the pound rises sharply across the board following elections in Scotland during the weekend.

Lower odds of a new independence referendum in Scotland after the elections triggered a rally of the pound. After the risk event, traders turn their attention to what the Bank of England announced last week. The pound dropped last week and on Monday is among the top performers.

On Friday, EUR/GBP ended looking at the 0.8700 area. It failed to break it but remains near. After the weekly opening, it started to decline and accelerated on European hours. Recently it bottomed at 0.85952, the lowest level since April 19.

As of writing it trades at 0.8605. the area around 0.8600 is a strong support and a close below would suggest more losses ahead. The next relevant support area is seen at 0.8545/50.

