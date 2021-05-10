EUR/GBP extends slide, hits fresh weekly lows under 0.8600

- Pound extends gains versus euro, remains among top performers
- EUR/GBP heads to the lowest close since April 6.
The EUR/GBP is having the biggest daily loss in months on Monday as the pound rises sharply across the board following elections in Scotland during the weekend.
Lower odds of a new independence referendum in Scotland after the elections triggered a rally of the pound. After the risk event, traders turn their attention to what the Bank of England announced last week. The pound dropped last week and on Monday is among the top performers.
On Friday, EUR/GBP ended looking at the 0.8700 area. It failed to break it but remains near. After the weekly opening, it started to decline and accelerated on European hours. Recently it bottomed at 0.85952, the lowest level since April 19.
As of writing it trades at 0.8605. the area around 0.8600 is a strong support and a close below would suggest more losses ahead. The next relevant support area is seen at 0.8545/50.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8605
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.09
|Today daily open
|0.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8675
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.8742
|Daily SMA200
|0.889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8711
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8724
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8748
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD eyes critical resistance at $1,850
XAU/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Monday. Next hurdle for gold is located around $1,850. A technical correction could be witnessed before the next leg up.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: No jobs, no bears, no way
Friday's jobs report still looms large over markets this morning with the dollar suffering a pasting at the hands of a resurgent sterling. Yields continue to shrug it off and slumber while the VIX does give a little wobble.