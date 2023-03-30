EUR/GBP extends recovery above 0.8800 ahead of Eurozone Inflation and UK GDP

- EUR/GBP has extended its recovery move above 0.8880 as the focus shifts to Eurozone inflation.
- The ECB would hike rates further if banking jitters have no or weak impact on the financial situation.
- The UK economy is expected to witness a deep recession as inflation is extremely sticky and growth is getting squeezed.
The EUR/GBP pair has stretched its recovery above 0.8800 in the Asian session. The cross has shown a gradual decline in hopes that the European Central Bank (ECB) will continue to hike rates further to tame the sticky inflation. The asset is expected to show a power-pack action ahead of the release of the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) figures on Friday.
Preliminary Eurozone HICP is expected to decelerate significantly to 7.3% from the former release of 8.5%. While core HICP is expected to escalate to 5.7% vs. the prior release of 5.6%. Weak oil prices are expected to weigh heavily on Eurozone inflation. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue tightening the monetary policy further as ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that Inflation will stay higher for a longer period.
Meanwhile, banking tensions are settling down as no news about further collateral damage is itself good news for the market. Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday, “ECB rates must rise if banking tension has no or ‘fairly limited’ impact.”
On the United Kingdom front, investors are keenly awaiting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. As per the consensus, UK’s growth has remained stagnant in the fourth quarter of CY2022. Annual GDP is expected to remain steady at 0.4%. The UK economy is expected to witness a deep recession as inflation is extremely sticky and growth is getting squeezed.
Bank of England (BoE) policymakers look confident about softening of inflation ahead and the surprise rise in February’s inflation was a one-time blip, however, an absence of evidence is still raising doubts. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey cited that more rates would be announced if inflation remains persistent further. On the contrary, analysts at Bank of America (BoA) are of the view that the BoE won’t hike rates further and will keep rates steady until 2024.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8807
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8823
|Daily SMA50
|0.8832
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8812
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8781
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD downside looks solid amid H&S formation
The AUD/USD pair is showing topsy-turvy action in a narrow range around 0.6680 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset remained in action on Wednesday after the monthly Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) softens further to 6.8% from the former release of 7.4%.
EUR/USD bears target 1.0800 on daily Doji, mixed Fed talks ahead of ECB Bulletin, German inflation
EUR/USD bears are in the driver’s seat after a four-day off as the major currency pair drops to 1.0830 while extending the previous day’s U-turn from the weekly high amid early Thursday.
Gold advocates more volatility as yields dribble, inflation data looms
Gold price prints mild losses around $1,963 as bulls and bears jostle within a short-term symmetrical triangle ahead of the key inflation release. Softer United States Treasury bond yields contrast with the US Dollar rebound to weigh on the XAU/USD.
Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade is nearing; what to expect from ETH and LSD tokens
Ethereum Shanghai upgrade will enable ETH withdrawals for users who staked their tokens from as early as December 2020. ETH selling pressure could be limited by reduced stakers, a steady withdrawal process, and 60% of the altcoin being liquid.
Alibaba break-up sparks risk asset surge
The news that Alibaba will split itself into six units has proven to be quite the tonic for investors, who have taken this sign of corporate activity as an indication that animal spirits are still active despite the turmoil of the past three weeks.