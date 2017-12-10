EUR/GBP expected to fail near 0.9030 – Commerzbank

In opinion of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the European cross is expected to struggle around the 0.9030 region.

Key Quotes

“EUR/GBP continues to grind higher and is poised to encounter the 55 day ma at .9014, the base of the cloud at .9025 and the 50% retracement at .9027 and we suspect that the market will fail here”.

“Directly below the market lies a major band of support which extends down from the .8748 14th July low to .8720 – this contains the 200 day ma, the 55 week ma, and the 2015-2017 uptrend”.

“Below .8700 would target the 0.8530/78.6% retracement of the move seen this year”.

“Above .9145 would retarget the .9308 recent high”.