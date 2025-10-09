TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP edges higher on French political clarity hopes, BoE caution

  • EUR/GBP edges higher toward 0.8690 on Thursday, supported by signs of political stabilization in France.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new Prime Minister by Friday evening.
  • Cautious comments from the Bank of England weigh on the British Pound.
EUR/GBP edges higher on French political clarity hopes, BoE caution
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP strengthens slightly around 0.8690 on Thursday, up 0.1% for the day at the time of writing. The pair finds modest support for the Euro (EUR) after the Élysée announced late on Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron will appoint a new Prime Minister within “the next 48 hours.” The move aims to end the political crisis triggered by the resignation of former Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and reassure markets about France’s ability to pass a budget before year-end.

However, political uncertainty remains a limiting factor. According to ING, the announcement has reduced the probability of early snap elections, at 37% on Polymarket on Thursday compared with 70% the previous day. However, investors remain attentive to the stability of the parliamentary majority and the appointment of the next head of government.

“And after spiking to the high-80s on Monday, the French:German OAT:Bund spread is drifting back to the low-80s. This news may be enough to buy the Euro a reprieve until Friday evening at least”, noted the bank.

On the monetary front, the European Central Bank (ECB) Minutes from the September meeting, due later on Thursday, are expected to reaffirm that policy is “in a good place.” Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman anticipate that officials will maintain a neutral tone, acknowledging inflation stabilization around 2% and risks now “balanced.” 

Regarding the British Pound (GBP), recent comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials continue to encourage caution. Chief Economist Huw Pill on Wednesday called for a “conservative” approach to setting interest rates, while Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann on Thursday emphasized the need to keep policy “restrictive for longer” amid persistently high inflation. These remarks add uncertainty over the BoE’s policy outlook and weigh on the GBP’s potential to rebound.

In this context, the EUR/GBP pair holds modest gains, supported by a steadier Euro but capped by lingering French political tensions, while the British Pound remains constrained by limited visibility over the BoE’s future policy path.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.21%0.02%-0.02%-0.19%0.19%0.06%
EUR-0.07%0.15%-0.04%-0.11%-0.11%0.15%-0.13%
GBP-0.21%-0.15%-0.18%-0.23%-0.27%0.04%-0.23%
JPY-0.02%0.04%0.18%-0.11%-0.11%0.13%-0.02%
CAD0.02%0.11%0.23%0.11%-0.09%0.25%-0.05%
AUD0.19%0.11%0.27%0.11%0.09%0.34%-0.03%
NZD-0.19%-0.15%-0.04%-0.13%-0.25%-0.34%-0.27%
CHF-0.06%0.13%0.23%0.02%0.05%0.03%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers