EUR/GBP eases to 0.8730 lows as German busines sentiment worsens

- The Euro pulled back to session lows at 0.8730 following weak German Business Climate data
- German firms' sentiment about the economy deteriorated unexpectedly in September.
- EUR/GBP maintains its broader bullish trend as the Pound remains weighed down inby weak UK business activity data.
The Euro is trading lower across the board following an unexpected decline in the German IFO Business Climate Index on Wednesday. The pair retreated from session highs at 0.8745, but remains above Tuesday’s lows, at 0.8718, whith the broader bullish trend intact so far.
Business climate data released by the German Ifo Institute revealed that firms have become less optimistic about the economy. The Business Climate Index declined to 87.7 in September from 89.0 in August, falling short of market expectations for an improvement to 89.3.
Beyond that, the business manager’s assessment about the current economic conditions deteriorated to 85.67 from 86.4, against expectations of a slight uptick to 86.5. Likewise, the economic expectations gauge dropped to 89.7 from 91.6 instead of improving to 92.0 as the market consensus had anticipated.
The Pound, however, remains vulnerable following downbeat UK flash PMIs seen on Tuesday. The Manufacturing sector’s activity dropped to its weakest reading since April, at 46.2, against market expectations of a steady 47 reading. Likewise, the Services PMI slowed to 51.9, down from 54.2 in August, which is well below the market consensus of a 52.7 reading.
Economic Indicator
IFO – Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Wed Sep 24, 2025 08:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 87.7
Consensus: 89.3
Previous: 89
Source: IFO Institute
Economic Indicator
IFO – Expectations
The IFO Expectations released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations for the next six months, where firms rate the future outlook as better, same, or worse. An optimistic view of those 7,000 business leaders and senior managers is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading Euro with IFO Report
Last release: Wed Sep 24, 2025 08:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 89.7
Consensus: 92
Previous: 91.6
Source: IFO Institute
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses further ground below 1.1800 after German IFO data
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 in Wednesday's European session. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September versus the estimated uptick to 89.3. Weak sentiment data weighed further on the Euro.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
