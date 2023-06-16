EUR/GBP drops to nine-month lows, eyes 0.8500

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • UK data and BoE rate hike expectations support the Pound. 
  • EUR/GBP breaks below 0.8540, to fresh multi-month lows.

The EUR/GBP is breaking below the support area of 0.8540 and is currently trading around 0.8530, its lowest level since August 2022. The cross resumed its downward trend after a brief pause and a short-lived rebound following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

On Thursday, as expected, the ECB raised rates by 25 basis points. Despite the hawkish tone from President Lagarde, who mentioned that another hike in July was likely, the EUR/GBP only rose modestly approaching 0.8600 and then weakened again.

Next Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision and a 25 basis points hike is expected. "Even though the BoE was among the first of the large central banks to engage in rate hikes, the UK's persistent inflation means it will be among the last to complete its hiking cycle," said analysts at Rabobank.

The expectation that the BoE will continue to raise rates after the ECB and the Fed end their tightening cycles has been supporting the Pound. This week, the Sterling has outperformed on those expectations and also following upbeat UK employment data.

Technical outlook

The EUR/GBP is currently exhibiting a clear bearish bias, and a consolidation below 0.8530 would likely pave the way for further losses. The next levels to watch are the 0.8500 area, followed by support at 0.8480. However, a recovery above 0.8550 would alleviate some of the bearish pressure.

To improve the short-term outlook, the Euro needs to climb above 0.8610, which is a horizontal resistance level and the 20-day Simple Moving Average. Breaking above this level would signal that the bulls are gaining strength and could potentially push the cross higher.

Technical levels 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8535
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.8562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8623
Daily SMA50 0.8714
Daily SMA100 0.8773
Daily SMA200 0.8753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8592
Previous Daily Low 0.8544
Previous Weekly High 0.8636
Previous Weekly Low 0.8541
Previous Monthly High 0.8835
Previous Monthly Low 0.8583
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8562
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.854
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8518
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8492
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8635

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900

EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022

GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022

The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound

Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound

After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains

BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.

Read more

China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish

China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish

This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures