EUR/GBP drops to multi-day low, eyes 0.8600 mark on weaker Euro Zone PMIs

- EUR/GBP meets with heavy supply in reaction to the dismal Euro Zone PMI prints for July.
- The weaker data eases pressure on the ECB to hike rates further and weighs on the Euro.
- Diminishing odds for a more aggressive BoE cap gains for the GBP and could limit losses.
The EUR/GBP cross comes under heavy selling pressure during the early European session on Monday and drops to a three-day low, around the 0.8620 region in reaction to the dismal Euro Zone data.
The shared currency takes a hit following the rather disappointing release of Eurozone PMI prints, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the latest leg of a sudden drop for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, S&P Global's preliminary report pointed to a sharp slowdown in business activity in France and Germany - the Eurozone's two largest economies. Moreover, the composite Euro Zone PMI missed consensus estimates and eases pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to hike interest rates after the anticipated 25 bps lift-off later this week.
The EUR/GBP cross, however, manages to hold above the 0.8600 mark, at least for the time being, in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), bolstered by last week's softer UK consumer inflation figures. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the EUR/GBP pair's recent goodish recovery from the vicinity of the 0.8500 psychological mark, or its lowest level since August 2022 touched earlier this month, has run its course.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial ECB policy meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, the release of the flash version of the UK PMI prints for July might influence the British Pound and provide some impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, spot prices have now retreated nearly 100 pips from a nearly one-month high touched last week and a convincing break below the 0.8600 round figure should pave the way for a further intraday depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8624
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.8657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8587
|Daily SMA50
|0.8606
|Daily SMA100
|0.8703
|Daily SMA200
|0.873
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.857
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
