- EUR/GBP tumbled to 0.8470, the lowest level so far this year.
- GBP-buying dragged the cross lower.
- Odds for a Tory majority win gave extra wings to the sterling.
The rally in the British pound has dragged EUR/GBP to fresh yearly lows in the 0.8470 region.
EUR/GBP focused on elections
The European cross has quickly fully reversed the May-August impressive rally to the area above the 0.9300 handle and it has shifted the focus entirely to the downside after falling to levels last seen in May around 0.8480, where some support also emerged.
In addition, the euro continues to shed ground amidst some recovery in the greenback coupled with alternating headlines from the US-China trade front.
The sterling gained extra momentum today after stop-orders were triggered following the breakout of the 1.30 handle vs. the buck, while latest election poll results keep pointing to a Tory majority win on the December 12 elections.
In the docket, the key Services PMI in the UK came in above estimates at 49.3 for the month of November, while the European gauges also came in on the positive side.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.60% at 0.8473 and a breach of 0.8470 (2019 low Dec.4) would expose 0.8382 (monthly low May 2017) and then 0.8297 (2017 low April 18). On the upside, the next barrier aligns at 0.8557 (21-day SMA) seconded by 0.8605 (high Nov.22) and finally 0.8676 (55-day SMA)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
