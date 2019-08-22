EUR/GBP drops sharply to 0.9025, 3-week low as Pound jumps on Merkel’s comments.

- Pound jumps across the board following comments from German Chancellor.
- EUR/GBP breaks range and tumbles toward 0.9000.
The Pound rose sharply and pushed EUR/GBP sharply to the downside. The pair is having the worst performance in months, extending the correction from August highs.
Brexit deal hopes boost GBP
Angela Merkel said that a solution to the Irish border could be found before the October 31 deadline. Her comments triggered some optimism to avoid a hard Brexit. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also meet French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Macron, Johnson must present concrete proposals for Brexit.
Today’s meetings and comments triggered a rally in the Pound that is the best performer in the market. EUR/GBP was hovering around 0.9120 and tumbled to 0.9027 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest since July 29.
As of writing trades at 0.9045, down 90 pips for the day. It is consolidating the breakout of a trading range between 0.9095 and 0.9170 that had been in place since last Friday.
The Euro continues with the correction that started two weeks ago from the multi-year high it reached at 0.9323. Since then it had fallen almost 300 pips, posting losses in six out of the last eight trading days.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|0.914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9165
|Daily SMA50
|0.9041
|Daily SMA100
|0.8876
|Daily SMA200
|0.8833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9164
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9326
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9212
