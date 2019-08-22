EUR/GBP drops sharply to 0.9025, 3-week low as Pound jumps on Merkel’s comments.

Pound jumps across the board following comments from German Chancellor.

EUR/GBP breaks range and tumbles toward 0.9000.

The Pound rose sharply and pushed EUR/GBP sharply to the downside. The pair is having the worst performance in months, extending the correction from August highs.

Brexit deal hopes boost GBP

Angela Merkel said that a solution to the Irish border could be found before the October 31 deadline. Her comments triggered some optimism to avoid a hard Brexit. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also meet French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Macron, Johnson must present concrete proposals for Brexit.

Today’s meetings and comments triggered a rally in the Pound that is the best performer in the market. EUR/GBP was hovering around 0.9120 and tumbled to 0.9027 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest since July 29.

As of writing trades at 0.9045, down 90 pips for the day. It is consolidating the breakout of a trading range between 0.9095 and 0.9170 that had been in place since last Friday.

The Euro continues with the correction that started two weeks ago from the multi-year high it reached at 0.9323. Since then it had fallen almost 300 pips, posting losses in six out of the last eight trading days.

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.9042 Today Daily Change -0.0098 Today Daily Change % -1.07 Today daily open 0.914 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9165 Daily SMA50 0.9041 Daily SMA100 0.8876 Daily SMA200 0.8833 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9164 Previous Daily Low 0.9115 Previous Weekly High 0.9326 Previous Weekly Low 0.909 Previous Monthly High 0.9192 Previous Monthly Low 0.8892 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9145 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9134 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9116 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9091 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9067 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9164 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9188 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9212



