EUR/GBP: Downside correction is gaining traction – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/GBP cross is at last starting to correct lower – the market has temporarily topped at .9327 and the daily Elliott wave counts are suggesting that they allow for .9088, the 31st July low and possibly the 55 day ma at .9013.
Key Quotes
“Intraday rallies are likely to hold below .9225. Above .9327 targets .9403, the 2016 high and eventually .9803. Only below the July low at .8891 will alleviate upside pressure. Initial support lies at .9052 the 17th July high.”
EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data
Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support.
GBP/USD rises further towards 1.2150 amid risk-on
The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD continues to gather steam in the European session, as the pair advances towards 1.2150 region. The improved risk tones also lend support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears.
USD/JPY off highs, still above 106.00 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick above the 106 handle, supported by upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. Further, the Yen lost ground amid falling Japanese yields and firmer S&P 500 futures.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.
Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?
Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.