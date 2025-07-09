EUR/GBP declines as Pound strengthens on UK-US trade deal, EU faces higher tariffs

- Pound gains after UK becomes first to seal trade framework with US.
- Euro pressured as EU faces higher proposed tariffs than UK in talks.
- Traders cautious on UK outlook after welfare bill U-turn fuels fiscal concerns.
The EUR/GBP tumbles during the North American session, down by a 0.18% as risk appetite improved due to most US equity indices registering gains as traders brace for the release of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting minutes. At the time of writing, the cross trades at 0.8622.
Euro weakens to 0.8622 as markets cheer UK–US deal and eye Fed minutes
Financial markets continued to digest US President Donald Trump's trade war, which threatened to broaden tariffs and impose a 50% tariff on copper, as stated on Tuesday. in the meantime, the Pound Sterling benefits after being the first country to seal a trade framework with its US counterpart.
However, traders remain cautious regarding the Pound following last week’s U-turn on the UK welfare bill, which increases the chances that the government will either increase borrowing or taxes to balance the public accounts.
Earlier, the Bank of England released its financial stability report, in which it flagged that risks remain high due to US tariffs.
In the meantime, negotiations between the EU and the US are showing some progress, though it seems that the EU will face higher tariffs than the UK. The EU has agreed to sign a temporary “framework” that will add 10% tariffs to EU goods, while talks continue.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart suggests that the EUR/GBP pair is set to consolidate around the 0.8600 figure in the near term, despite the ongoing pullback. Although the downward move appears promising, sellers must clear 0.8600, followed by the 20-day SMA at 0.8567. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8500 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish but indicates that buyers are losing some momentum.
On the other hand, if buyers hold the pair above 0.8600, expect further upside near a downslope resistance trendline at 0.8650/75, before traders reach 0.8700.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks slightly offered above 1.1700, look at FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD remains under slight negative pressure, trading just above 1.1700 on Wednesday. The pair’s bearish tone comes as President Donald Trump threatens further tariffs, causing market uncertainty. In the meantime, traders are awaiting the FOMC Minutes, which could shed further light on the potential Fed’s rate path.
GBP/USD sticks to daily gains around 1.3600
GBP/USD manages to grab some traction on Wednesday, trading with humble gains around the 1.3600 neighbourhood. The cautious market sentiment caused by the uncertainties surrounding US trade policies helps the US Dollar remain resilient versus its peers while limiting the pair's upside.
Gold turns positive beyond $3,300
Gold now manages to regain traction and advances modestly north of the key $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday despite the inconclusive price action in the Greenback and declining US yields across the board. The now better tone in the precious metal seems to follow another call for lower interest rates by the Fed from President Trump.
Fed Minutes to offer clues on next rate cuts amid tariff turmoil
The Minutes of the US Fed’s June 17-18 monetary policy meeting will be published on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. Policymakers decided to maintain the policy rate at the range of 4.25%-4.5%, but the revised Summary of Projections showed that policymakers were projecting two 25 bps rate cuts in 2025.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
