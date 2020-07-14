EUR/GBP climbs to one-week tops, around mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP gained some traction and added to the previous day’s strong intraday positive move.
- The GBP bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Tuesday’s softer-than-expected UK GDP report.
- The euro lacked any firm directional bias as the focus remains on Thursday’s ECB policy decision.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher following the release of mixed UK macro data and was last seen trading near one-week tops, around mid-0.9000s.
Following an early dip to the 0.9020 region, the cross attracted some buying and was now looking to build on the previous day's strong positive move of around 100 pips. The British pound remained depressed following the release of UK macro data and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the EUR/GBP cross amid a subdued action surrounding the shared currency.
According to the UK monthly GDP report, the economy registered a modest growth of 1.8% in May as compared to 5% expected and the previous month's coronavirus-induced sharp contraction of 20.3%. The softer reading, to a larger extent, negated upbeat manufacturing production data, which arrived at +8.4% MoM in May as against a fall of 20.9% expected and -24.4% booked in April.
Meanwhile, the total industrial output matched consensus estimates and came in to show a growth of 6.0% in May. This along with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties kept the GBP bulls on the defensive and remained supportive of the EUR/GBP pair's mildly positive tone.
On the other hand, the euro struggled to gain any meaningful traction and had a rather muted reaction to the release of mostly inline German CPI print as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the ECB policy decision on Thursday. This could turn out to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any strong gains for the cross, at least for now.
In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the German/Eurozone ZEW economic survey results might influence the common currency and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9046
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9022
|Daily SMA50
|0.895
|Daily SMA100
|0.8887
|Daily SMA200
|0.8708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9068
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8938
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.