- EUR/GBP bounces off daily lows as investors favor Euro over Pound.
- US proposes 10% EU-wide tariffs, excluding aircraft and spirits.
- German trade surplus beats forecasts, adding to Euro’s tailwinds.
The Euro recovers some ground against the Pound Sterling, rising by over 0.22% against it, as the US Dollar pressures both currencies. The trade war is back, after US President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs on 14 countries, sparking fears that these measures could be expanded to the largest trading partners. The EUR/GBP trades at 0.8626 after bouncing off daily lows of 0.8600.
EUR/GBP climbs above 0.8625 as trade war fears resurface and German data supports the shared currency
The market mood remains downbeat, yet it favors the shared currency over its UK counterpart. Reports of Politico revealed that the US offered a 10% tariff to the European Union (EU) on all goods with “some exceptions for sensitive sectors such as aircraft and spirits.” Negotiations appear to remain fluid, although the approval of the framework ultimately lies with Trump.
Data revealed that the German Trade Balance printed a surplus of 18.4 billion Euros, exceeding expectations of 15.5 billion Euros.
In the UK, the news flow is light, though traders are awaiting the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical Outlook
Price action in the EUR/GBP pair remains sideways, albeit slightly tilted to the upside, with the 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs remaining below the current exchange rate. From a momentum standpoint, further gains are evident with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining bullish and trending upwards.
The EUR/GBP first area of interest would be the July 2 high at 0.8670. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8700 figure. Conversely, if the cross-pair tumbles below 0.8600, the first support would be the 20-day SMA at 0.8561. On further weakness, the June 27 low emerges as the following line of defense for bulls at 0.8508.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.79%
|0.82%
|1.89%
|0.66%
|0.70%
|1.32%
|0.55%
|EUR
|-0.79%
|0.05%
|0.89%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.53%
|-0.24%
|GBP
|-0.82%
|-0.05%
|0.82%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|0.49%
|-0.42%
|JPY
|-1.89%
|-0.89%
|-0.82%
|-1.00%
|-0.97%
|-0.36%
|-1.28%
|CAD
|-0.66%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|1.00%
|0.06%
|0.67%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-0.70%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.97%
|-0.06%
|0.65%
|-0.34%
|NZD
|-1.32%
|-0.53%
|-0.49%
|0.36%
|-0.67%
|-0.65%
|-0.90%
|CHF
|-0.55%
|0.24%
|0.42%
|1.28%
|0.25%
|0.34%
|0.90%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily lows, challenges 1.1700
EUR/USD remained on the back foot and puts the 1.1700 region to the test on Tuesday on the back of further upside impulse in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors remain optimistic about the European Union and the United States striking a trade agreement.
GBP/USD tumbles to two-week lows near 1.3550
GBP/USD loses traction and slips back to the area of two-week troughs near 1.3550, sheeding around a cent since earlier peaks in the mid-1.3600s. The cautious market sentiment supports the US Dollar and keeps Cable’s performance subdued as investors remain focused on reports about the US trade policy.
Gold comes under pressure near $3,320
Following Monday's turbulent activity, Gold struggles to gain positive momentum and is trading in a rather tight band above $3,300. US Treasury bond rates continue to rise as the Trump administration postponed the tariff deadline to August 1, preventing XAU/USD from turning north.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.