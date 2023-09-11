EUR/GBP catches a bid to 0.8585, but UK data, ECB loom ahead

- The EUR/GBP sees recovery from early Monday’s slide, but progress remains limited.
- UK wages, unemployment data to pluck away at the GBP for the early week.
- ECB rate call on the cards will cap the week off with volatility if comments or actions surprise.
The EUR/GBP pairing continues to look for a foothold on the charts, but this week brings key United Kingdom (UK) data and a critical rate call from the European Central Bank (ECB). Showings for both currencies threaten to keep the EUR/GBP pair hamstrung as sentiment drifts back and forth between the two.
UK data coming into view, ECB rate call ahead
The UK faces wage growth, unemployment, and industrial activity figures for the first half of the trading week. Wage figures, while slowly declining, remain elevated. The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt noted over the weekend that the Bank of England (BoE) is facing stickier inflation than they previously forecast.
Stubborn inflation issues are partly driven by elevated wage growth, and if figures remain too high for too long it could mire the BoE, making an outright dovish or hawkish stance difficult to maintain.
On the Euro side of the data calendar, the ECB is slated to publish its latest rate call during Thursday’s market session. Market participants are increasingly convinced that the rate hike cycle has peaked in Europe, despite hawkish jawboning from ECB officials recently.
Market forecasts broadly anticipate the ECB to stand pat on rates for September’s meeting, though any nasty surprises from the ECB could throw markets for a loop.
UK-EU economic calendar, Monday through Thursday. All times GMT.
EUR/GBP technical outlook
The Euro (EUR) is looking for a leg up against the Pound Sterling (GBP) in the markets today, trading into a session high of 0.8587. The pair started the trading week on a decidedly softer tone, with the Euro declining to 0.8558 before facing a rally on the back of a waffling GBP.
Longer-term, the pair is looking decidedly constrained, with the EUR/GBP trading into familiar territory for the past three months. The pair refuses to decline any further, marking its territory above the 0.8500 handle, but resistance from a declining 50-day EMA at 0.8585 is capping upside momentum.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-day highs above 1.0750
EUR/USD broke above 1.0750, reaching the highest level in six days, supported by Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index is ending an eight-day positive streak. Stocks in Europe and Wall Street are trading higher.
GBP/USD prints fresh daily highs near 1.2550
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar and increased risk appetite, GBP/USD reached fresh four-day highs at 1.2544. The UK is set to release employment data on Tuesday. On Wednesday UK GDP data and US CPI are due.
Gold battles to retain gains above $1,920 Premium
Gold price is up on Monday as demand for the US Dollar fade into the background in a risk-on environment. XAU/USD traded as high as $1,930.70 a troy ounce, now changing hands at $1,924 as the initial optimism eased throughout the day.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
S&P 500: Week hinges on Wednesday’s CPI release, but traders eye Oracle earnings
The S&P 500 lost 1.3% last week but attempted to rebound on Friday though the index lost much of its gains toward the end of its session. The market is more sanguine on Monday, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% at the open.