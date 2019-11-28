EUR/GBP bounces off multi-month lows, back above 0.8500

- EUR/GBP moves to the 0.8515/20 band
- Euro and pound trim earlier gains.
- Tories keep leading the vote intentions.
Both the single currency and the sterling are losing some of their earlier shine and are lifting EUR/GBP to fresh daily highs in the 0.8520 region.
EUR/GBP focused on UK elections
The European cross has managed to bounce off new multi-month lows in levels just below the 0.8500 handle earlier in the day, recorded on the back of rising momentum in the British pound following latest election polls.
In fact, latest poll results showed Conservative candidate (and PM) B.Johnson leading by around 12 pts (42%) vs. Labour’s J.Corbyn (30%), while LibDems stick to the 15% region so far. Despite Tories remain on the lead, the gap vs. the Labour Party has been narrowing in past days and this remains a source of potential downside for the sterling.
In the docket, ECB’s M3 Money Supply expanded more than expected at an annualized 5.6% in October, while Private Sector Loans expanded 3.5% from a year earlier. In addition, the Consumer Confidence in the euro area ‘improved’ to -7.2 for the current month and Business Climate dropped to -0.23 for the same period. Later in the day, all the attention will be on the November’s advanced readings of the German inflation tracked by the CPI and the HICP ahead of Friday’s prints in the euro region.
On the other side of the Channel, house prices gauges by the Nationwide index are due on Friday seconded by the BoE’s Consumer Credit and M4 Money Supply figures.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is advancing 0.11% at 0.8519 and faces the next barrier at 0.8605 (high Nov.22) seconded by 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally) and then 0.8676 (high Oct.24). On the other hand, a breach of 0.8499 (monthly low Nov.28) would expose 0.8488 (monthly low May 6) and finally 0.8471 (2019 low Mar.13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, consolidating. YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.