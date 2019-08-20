EUR/GBP: Bears awaiting a key event for the euro this week

- EUR/GBP has continued to edge lower since accumulating a critical mass of shorts.
- The bears are attempting a third test of the key 0.9090 level.
EUR/GBP has continued to edge lower since accumulating a critical mass of shorts in recent sessions to give the pair a bearish bias on the charts again. Currently, EUR/GBP is down -0,14% having travelled lower from 0.9183 to a low of 0.9099, testing the waters below 0.91 the figure for the first time since last week's sell-off in the euro and Friday's low down at 0.9090.
The catalysts in the moves have derived from the expectations of a deeper rate cut from the European Central Bank when they meet next week and the prospects of some traction towards a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU. News today hit the wires that
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU will remain united in its approach to Brexit and added that they will think about practical solutions to the Irish backstop problem, per Reuters.
"Britain needs to decide which way it goes, we have made our offer to work closely," Merkel noted. Further commenting on the backstop issue, Merkel said that it is a question of the political declaration on future ties, not of the Withdrawal Agreement. The pound rallied on the news which weighed in on the cross, sending it from the top side of the handle to the lower boundaries.
The week ahead could be critical for the euro
For the week ahead, there are a number of risks for the euro. If the Dollar gets a boost from either of the two scheduled Federal Reserve related events (FOMC minutes and Jackson Hole) and should EZ PMIs come in as the disappointment that the market expects, following the recent Consumer Price Index miss, the EUR/GBP will likely continue in its southerly trajectory in the absence of anything too negative Brexit related - (The risks to such a view or short position in EUR/GBP would come in an upside surprise in the Eurozone flash PMI’s, (which should come in lower following the weakness in ZEW surveys) or even that Germany comes out an announces an early fiscal expansion).
EUR/GBP levels
The bears are attempting a third test of the 0.9090 level which is backed-up by the rising 200 4-hour moving average - an area of confluence which proved critical at the turn of 2018 to the topside, (and August 2018), forcing a protracted sell-off of more than 500 pips.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9126
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9146
|Daily SMA50
|0.9032
|Daily SMA100
|0.8864
|Daily SMA200
|0.8829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.917
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9112
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9326
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500
The XAU/USD pair took advantage of the risk-off flows earlier in the day and erased a large portion of the losses it suffered on Monday. After touching a daily high of $1,508.45, however, the precious metal lost its strength and edged lower toward the $1,500 handle.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.