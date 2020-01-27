EUR/GBP: a visit to 0.8239 emerges on the horizon – Commerzbank

The European cross remains under pressure and further downside could re-visit the 0.8240 region, in opinion of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP has held the initial test of the 61.8% retracement at .8380. The market remains under pressure having recently failed at the .8610 resistance. The failure of the .8453 support last week suggests that it is capable of retesting the .8239 December low. This together with the 55 quarter moving average at .8226 represents key support. The intraday Elliott wave count is negative, but we would allow for a small rally to .8490.”
“Below .8226 remain the June and October 2012 highs as well as the April 2016 high and the January and February 2014 lows at .8167/18.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades better bid above 1.1000 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is attempting a minor bounce on 1.1000, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018. An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off declines amid growing coronavirus concerns.
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3100, eyes on BOE, Brexit
Having found fresh bids near 1.3050, GBP/USD rebounds towards the 1.3100 level amid China’s coronavirus outbreak risks, hard Brexit fears and fresh US dollar selling across the board. Focus remains on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: China coronavirus crisis accelerates and knocks down risk, focus on German IFO
Concerns over the China Coronavirus rapid spread intensified, as the death toll rose to at least 80 and 2744 cases confirmed while the contagion spilled over across to the US, Australia, Thailand, Mongolia and South Korea. Risk-off was at full steam in Asia.
WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct
WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent.
USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark
USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.